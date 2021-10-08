Fazzaco Showcased Its Pioneering App to Great Acclaim at iFX EXPO International 2021
CYPRUS, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fazzaco has achieved great success in the 2-day event iFX Expo International 2021. Through in-person meetings and lucky draw activities, Fazzaco increased brand exposure to more companies and executives and learned a lot from partners and visitors.
Though the prizes we prepared in advance were stolen a day prior to the event, we managed to run the raffle as planned, which is a demonstration of how resilient and capable our team is. Huge thanks to our friends in Cyprus for their help.
Throughout the event, Fazzaco and our pioneering App drew massive attention and received acclaim from both early and new users, demonstrating its leading role in the industry. Also, Fazzaco's lucky draw activity at the expo was a great success. Congratulations to Lavinia on winning a Sumsung Galaxy Ultra 5G on day 1 and Marion Leonidou on winning an iPhone 12 Pro Max on day 2.
On October 4th, our staff went to the venue and set up the booth.
When the event officially started, visitors came in droves, and Fazzaco staff introduced services and products to all the clients in a professional manner.
To promote the state-of-the-art Fazzaco App, Fazzaco staff introduced the lucky draw and registration process.
At 16:30, Oct 5th, the winner was announced. Congratulations!
On the second day of the event, many visitors came to Fazzaco’s booth again with intention to cooperate with our platform.
Fazzaco's lucky draw on day 2 also attracted an increasing number of audience.
The event drew to a close. Thanks for the effort made by our staff in Cyprus. And our heartfelt thanks also go to the clients who are interested in Fazzaco and who have participated in our lucky draw activity.
Fazzaco Ltd.
Fazzaco Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn