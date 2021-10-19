Business Reporter: Building the right data architecture is only a job half done
Why a new approach to data engineering is key to a successful transformationLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Lucretia Williams, Global Marketing Director at Luxoft explains why data engineering experts are essential to the implementation of large-scale digital data projects run by a plethora of businesses today such as building data lakes, capturing data at the edge, providing a self-service data experience or compliance with new rules. Businesses – although aware of the benefits a data-driven organisation can bring in terms of process optimisation, automation, customer and employee experience, revenue increase and business strategy – often get overwhelmed by the towering tasks of cleaning data, pooling information that has been stored in the siloes of legacy systems, as well as by managing the exponential data growth that digitalisation generates.
Therefore, building a data architecture fit for the organisation’s purposes of collecting, storing and processing data requires the involvement of data experts who can ensure the uniformity, accuracy, semantic consistency and accountability of the enterprise’s official shared master data assets. But recruiting competent data scientists and building the right data architecture is only a job half done unless the organisation’s traditional approach to data engineering has transformed as well. Meanwhile, with data engineering at its core and a data-centred mindset, a business will be well-positioned to fully benefit from faster insights, lower costs, greater agility, better security, ease of use and interoperability.
To learn more about the role data engineering can play in digital transformation, read the article.
•• About Business Reporter ••
Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
•• About Luxoft ••
Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland is a digital strategy and software engineering firm with about 12,900 employees within its 41 offices in 22 countries. It empowers business leaders with enhanced analytics and software engineering capabilities that stabilize enterprises and help them thrive in shifting and complex markets.
www.luxoft.com
