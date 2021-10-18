Local 12-Year-Old Recognized For Helping Save His Father's Life
D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation recognizes 12-year-old following months-long disaster preparedness activities.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday October 5, 2021, the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation Board of Directors, Community Advisors, and supporters recognized a 12-year-old Ontario, California resident for his life-saving actions.
On Saturday August 14th, 2021, 12-year-old Chase Calvillo's father experienced a medical emergency causing his airway to become restricted. According to his mother, Chase first learned CPR after she had brought him to work four years ago when she was employed as a dispatcher at a security firm. Remembering his training, he revived his father from a life-threatening event.
During the month of September, the D'Andre D. Lampkin Foundation observed National Preparedness Month. In observance, the Lampkin Foundation hosted several presentations and events designed to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies. To date, the Lampkin Foundation has hosted presentations by California Insurance Commissioner Peter Meza and City of Ontario Emergency Manager Sagar Patel. A future presentation hosted by the Lampkin Foundation will be given by Valerie Brown, Senior Program Officer with United Policyholders. Some events included two ‘Healthcare Hero’ receptions where residents had an opportunity to meet the healthcare workers employed by Care Staffing Professionals, a healthcare staffing company owned by D’Andre Lampkin. Since the onset of the pandemic, healthcare workers employed by Care Staffing Professionals have been tasked with staffing San Bernardino County’s Department of Public Health COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.
The 2021 theme was “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.” Chase's quick-thinking, courage, and steadfastness demonstrated the benefits of being prepared to protect everyone you love.
