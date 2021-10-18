Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems Market, 2021-2030 by Roots Analysis

Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems Novel Drug Reconstitution - Roots Analysis Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems Market by Type of Container

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Novel Drug Reconstitution Systems Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Key Inclusions

 A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel drug reconstitution systems, providing information on the type of device (prefilled syringe, cartridge, infusion bags), type of chamber (dual chamber, multi chamber), physical state of drug (lyophilized, liquid), container fabrication material (glass, plastic), device usability (single use, multi-use), and volume of container. In addition, the chapter includes details related to novel drug reconstitution system manufacturers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and key players (in terms of number of products manufactured).

 A detailed landscape of the reconstitution devices and systems featuring information on type of container or device, volume of primary container, physical state of drug, device usability and provision for self-administration. In addition, the chapter includes details related to the manufacturers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

 Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in this domain. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), information on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

 A detailed analysis on the trends in packaging of over 350 drug products (including both biologics and small molecule drugs) that were approved by the FDA between 2014 and H1 2021, featuring an assessment of the packaging requirements of various container-closure systems based on several parameters, such as year of approval of drug, type of molecule (small molecule, biologic), type of biologic (allogeneic cell therapy, autologous cell therapy, fusion proteins, hormones, interferons, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant enzymes, recombinant protein and viral cell therapy), type of primary packaging container used (vials, pouches / packets, bottles, IV / sealed bags, prefilled syringes / pen , tubes, cartridge, blister packaging, others), type of packaging material(s) used for manufacturing primary container, type of closure used (cap / needle shield, seal, plunger, stopper and others), type of packaging material(s) used for manufacturing closures, dosage form, route of administration, holding temperature. In addition, the chapter provides information on the developers of the aforementioned drugs and an analysis based on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and leading drug developers (in terms of number of drugs approved).

 An insightful analysis of the patents filed / granted for novel drug reconstitution systems, since 2011, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players (in terms of number of patents granted / filed in the given time period), patent characteristics and geography. In addition, the chapter includes a detailed patent benchmarking and an insightful valuation analysis.

 A competitiveness analysis of novel drug reconstitution system manufacturers based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (in terms of experience / expertise of the manufacturer) and key product specifications (number of systems, type of systems, type of drugs and number of chambers).

 An in-depth analysis of recent events (summits / forums / conferences / annual meetings) that were organized for stakeholders in this domain, highlighting the evolution of discussion topics related to novel drug reconstitution systems. The analysis also provides details on type of event, regional distribution, emerging agendas, popular organizers, active industry and non-industry players, and a schematic mapping of upcoming events.

 A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, featuring a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall novel drug reconstitution systems market.

 An in-depth analysis to estimate the current and future demand for various novel drug reconstitution systems, including cartridges, infusion bags and prefilled syringes.

 An elaborate discussion on emerging trends that are likely to have an impact on the future adoption of novel drug reconstitution systems. It presents a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each trend on the adoption of novel drug reconstitution systems including dual chamber systems.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

 Type of Container

 Prefilled Syringe

 Cartridge

 Infusion Bag

 Fabrication Material

 Glass

 Plastic

 Physical State of Drug in Syringe and Cartridge

 Liquid / Powder

 Liquid / Liquid

 Physical State of Drug in Infusion Bag

 Liquid Mixture

 Frozen Mixture

 Volume of Container

 <1 mL, 1-2.5 mL, 2.5-5 mL, >5 mL for prefilled syringe and cartridge

 250 mL, 250-500 mL, 500-1,000 mL, >1,000 mL for infusion bag

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

 Latin America

 Middle East and North Africa

Key Questions Answered

 Who are the key players engaged in the development of novel drug reconstitution systems?

 What is the relative competitiveness of different novel drug reconstitution system manufacturers?

 What is the packaging trend in terms of container and closure for the drugs approved since 2014?

 Who are the leading players focused on the development of lyophilized drugs?

 What is the focus area of various conferences related to novel drug reconstitution systems?

 How has the intellectual property landscape of novel drug reconstitution systems evolved over the years?

 What are the emerging trends related to pharmaceutical packaging?

 What are the key agenda items being discussed in various global events / conferences related to novel drug reconstitution systems?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

