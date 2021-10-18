Top Selling Biologics Market Top Selling Biologics Market by Roots Analysis Top Selling Biologics Market, 2021-2030 by Roots Analysis Roots Analysis logo

Top Selling Biologics Market, 2021-2030 by Roots Analysis

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of the “Top Selling Biologics Market, 2021 – 2030” report to its list of offerings.

To order this 320+ page report, which features 190+ figures and 195+ tables, please visit this https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/top-selling-biologics-market.html

Key Inclusions

 A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of top selling biologics, along with information on developers (such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and current portfolio of top selling biologics), type of biologic, route of administration, target gene / antigen, type of packaging format, disease indication and target therapeutic area.

 It also provides an in-depth analysis of key therapeutic areas, such as oncological disorders, metabolic disorders, autoimmune disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, ophthalmic disorders, CNS/ Neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, blood disorders, respiratory disorders, bone disorders and others, in companies that are engaged in the development of top selling biologics.

 A detailed analysis of revenues generated by top selling biologics (60+) between 2016 and 2020. It includes information on reasons for significant increase / decrease in their sales in the given time span. It also includes the analysis of revenues generated by top selling biologics in 2020, based on several relevant parameters, such as type of biologic and developer.

 An analysis of the completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies for top selling biologics. The trials considered in the analysis were analyzed based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial recruitment status, enrolled patient population, study design, target therapeutic area, geographical location of trials and leading organizations. It is worth highlighting that these studies were registered to evaluate the already approved top selling biologics for potential combinations, device evaluations and comparisons.

 A detailed analysis on the key promotional strategies that are being / have been adopted by developers of top selling biologics. It further includes a detailed Harvey ball analysis highlighting the extent of promotional content on product websites of all biologics (60+) that fall into this criterion. Additionally, it features detailed profiles, presenting promotional strategies implemented for top 7 blockbuster biologics (in terms of revenues), along with information on their promotional content on product websites (covering key messages for patients and healthcare professionals), details of patient support programs and a brief section on DTC advertisements.

 A brief analysis of the product lifecycle management strategies, such as geographical expansion, approval for additional disease indications, reformulations, combination therapies, exploiting alternate routes of administration reimbursement programs and pricing strategies, that have been adopted by stakeholders engaged in the development of top selling biologics, during the period 2016-2020. The information in detail has been provided for top 10 biologics (in terms of revenues).

 An elaborate analysis representing annual treatment cost of top selling biologics. It includes grid representations, providing information on 60+ top selling biologics, based on type of biologic.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

 Type of Biologic

 Monoclonal Antibodies

 Hormones

 Fusion Proteins

 Enzymes

 Interferons

 Antibody Fragments

 Gene Therapies

 Vaccines

 Key Developers

 Genentech / Roche

 AbbVie

 Janssen Biotech / Johnson & Johnson

 Amgen

 Eli Lilly

 Bristol Myers Squibb

 Sanofi

 Novo Nordisk

 Regeneron

To request sample pages, please visit this link

Key Questions Answered

 Which biologics are likely to attain the blockbuster status in the foreseen future?

 Who are the leading players engaged in the development of top selling biologics?

 Which key clinical conditions are presently targeted by top selling biologics?

 What are the historical global sales of top selling biologics?

 Which are the most commonly adopted product life cycle management strategies by players for their top selling products?

 What is the current annual treatment cost associated with top selling biologics?

 Which regions have emerged as the key hubs for conducting clinical studies focused on top selling biologics?

 How has the biosimilars landscape in this market evolved over the past few years?

 Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

You may also be interested in the following titles:

1. Novel T-Cell Immunotherapies Market, 2021-2030

2. TIL-based Therapies Market, 2021-2030

3. Non-Hormonal Therapies Market, 2021-2030

4. Gene Therapy Market (4th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030

5. Global T-Cell Therapies Market (5th Edition): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

Contact:

Ben Johnson

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

Ben.johnson@rootsanalysis.com