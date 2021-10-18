Buddy Web Design & Development Makes It to DesignRush's List of Best Web Designers in Michigan

A Grand Rapids business known for creating beautiful and functional websites that drive results is now listed as one of Michigan's best for web design.

GRANDVILLE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Buddy Web Design & Development announced today that it has made it to DesignRush's List of Best Web Designers in Michigan.

"We consider it an honor and privilege to make it to DesignRush's List of Best Web Designers in the state of Michigan," said Scott Daigger, founder and spokesperson for Buddy Web Design & Development. "This speaks volumes to our commitment to providing excellent technical work, elegant design, and a great customer experience for our clients."

DesignRush is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. While using DesignRush’s platform, businesses can find the top-ranked web design companies in Michigan building intuitive and interactive websites that are compatible with various mobile devices and optimized for search engines.

Buddy is a Web Design & Development firm serving businesses and brands across the United States, with a common thread of designing and developing a highly functional online presence for our clients, with a clean, modern, and beautiful aesthetic.

"Our aim at Buddy is simple. Do great work. Be great to work with," Daigger said before adding, "We aspire to serve as a partner and teammate in creating an outstanding brand and online experience for you and your target audiences. Your online presence should look great and work seamlessly. We try to make the design and development process as simple and pain-free as possible to deliver great results that we all can be proud of."

Buddy Web Design & Development services include:

• Web Design - Creating an aesthetic and user experience that's beautiful and intuitive.

• Web Development - Building websites that are fast, reliable, and functional.

• E-commerce - Building a customer base and driving revenue online.

• Blogs - Creating a platform for you to regularly update your target audience online.

• Branding - Developing an appealing and cohesive array of custom marketing assets.

• Web Content Writing - Creating valuable content that also drives search engine rankings.

"We invite everyone who may need our services to contact us today," Daigger said. "As one of DesignRush's listed best web designers in Michigan, we would love to help you any way we can."

For more information, please visit https://buddywdd.com/#about and https://buddywdd.com/#services.

###

About Buddy Web Design & Development

At Buddy, our aim is simple: to do great work and to be great to work with. Reputation and integrity are more crucial than ever, and while we're all still just human beings, at Buddy, we take these things seriously. We've created a team of some of the best and most talented people across the country to help create outstanding work for our clients and make the experience as enjoyable and pain-free as possible.

Contact Details:

Scott Daigger

Scott (at) buddywdd (dot) com

616-202-2273

3313 Century Center St

SW #1004

Grandville, MI 49418

United States