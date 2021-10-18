Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B203449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Max Fabian                            

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 10/17/2021 1452 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Washington Tpk, Chelsea VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: William Phelps                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/17/2021, at approximately 2:52 pm, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Washington Tpk in Chelsea for the report of a citizen dispute. After further investigation, William Phelps (35) was taken into custody for Simple Assault and transported to the Orange County Sheriff's Department in Chelsea, VT. Phelps was issued court ordered conditions of release and cited to appear before the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 10/18/2021 at 12:30pm.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2021 12:30PM           

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Royalton Barracks // Simple Assault

