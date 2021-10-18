Royalton Barracks // Simple Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Max Fabian
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/17/2021 1452 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Washington Tpk, Chelsea VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: William Phelps
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/17/2021, at approximately 2:52 pm, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Washington Tpk in Chelsea for the report of a citizen dispute. After further investigation, William Phelps (35) was taken into custody for Simple Assault and transported to the Orange County Sheriff's Department in Chelsea, VT. Phelps was issued court ordered conditions of release and cited to appear before the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on 10/18/2021 at 12:30pm.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2021 12:30PM
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.