Phil Huff Tapped as CEO for Xpanse

Phil Huff

New lending software exits beta at national lender, organization takes it nationwide.

SEATTLE, WA, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xpanse, a provider of automated lending technology, has hired industry veteran Phil Huff to serve as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Huff will lead the company beyond its successful beta trial, to the market nationwide.

“Getting Phil to join the Xpanse leadership team as CEO is a milestone event for the company and the entire team is very excited to have him,” said Xpanse founder and Chief Operating Officer Greg Middleman. “He has a history of building mortgage technology companies and is the leader we need to guide Xpanse into the future. His passion and experience are the perfect complements to our existing team of highly talented technology professionals, most of whom joined us from outside of the mortgage industry and brought a disruptive mindset.”

Huff brings over 25 years of experience in the real estate finance industry to the company. His leadership roles have ranged from technology startups and growth stage organizations to mature, $100MM divisions of public companies.

Under his leadership as CEO, both eLynx and Platinum Data experienced exponential, profitable growth that resulted in acquisitions by Black Knight and CoreLogic, respectively. In addition to his deep industry knowledge, Huff brings to the company a love of collaborative culture, a passion for empowering people and teams, and a strong desire to grow Xpanse into the industry leader that lenders need now.

“I’ve seen a lot of new mortgage technology teams over the course of my career, but this group tops them all,” Huff said. “Greg has recruited top notch talent away from Facebook, Amazon and Zillow and after only a year we’ve deployed technology within one of the nation’s most successful loan origination shops. I can’t wait to introduce this team and our products to the industry.”

Xpanse currently has 80 team members and is actively recruiting experienced industry technology professionals. For more information about the company and these opportunities, visit Xpanse online at https://www.xpanse.com/.

About Xpanse

Xpanse is a modern AI-powered mortgage automation solution designed to address every step in the loan manufacturing process. Xpanse utilizes machine learning to automate and orchestrate transactions between lenders and service providers, while leveraging RPA to automate many lending tasks. The software is also suitable for consumer-direct lending channels, minimizing effort for borrowers by collecting most of the information necessary for the mortgage application. To learn more visit the company online at https://www.xpanse.com/.