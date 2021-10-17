Historic UK boatyard set to become major new hub for vintage boats and internationally significant Rose Toop Collection.

selection of boats from the collection composite image shot of few of the classic collection Adam Toops Collection

‘After an exhaustive search lasting many years, I am delighted to have found the perfect home for the Rose Toop Collection next to the Royal regatta head office in Henley on Thames Oxfordshire UK "” — Adam Toop

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just a few steps from the headquarters of the world-famous Henley Royal Regatta and on the banks of the Thames directly opposite the River & Rowing Museum, the landmark site was acquired by the Collection's patron, Adam Toop, as the future home for the Rose Toop Collection.

The Collection began in the late 1960s when hand-built wooden river craft were superseded by fibreglass. As old boats were broken up or abandoned and traditional building and maintenance skills no longer needed, William and Penelope Rose founded the Collection with the best examples of pleasure craft that could be found. These craft will now be brought together with Adam Toop's collection.

The Collection period is 1890-1940. The craft, on acquisition, should be in original condition, unrestored, substantially unaltered from new and exceptionally good examples of their type. All are well-proportioned with the subtle sheer line - the common attribute of handsome boats. Artefacts support, explain and educate in relation to this period along with objects of beauty and rarity whose creation depended on the existence of the River Thames.

The aims of the Rose Toop Collection are to restore and preserve some of the best craft and their related accoutrements in as near perfect condition as possible, providing cause and means to practice those artisan skills necessary to maintain such craft.

Substantial investment is planned for the boatyard, which will be operated on a not-for-profit basis and in the absence of sponsorship. Facilities will be both improved and expanded for the benefit of the small community of marine businesses that operate from the site, the boat owners they serve, along with traditional boat clubs and societies.

Adam Toop commented:

‘After an exhaustive search lasting many years, I am delighted to have found the perfect home for the Rose Toop Collection. The restoration, preservation and maintenance of these important craft can be sustained only by actively supporting the relevant artisan skills. The boatyard provides a fertile base to nurture such skillsets and encourage apprenticeships wherever possible'.

'In addition to safely storing, maintaining and showing the Collection and archives, we are equally committed to nurturing the boatyard as a vibrant, traditional boating hub on this key reach of the upper Thames. Our plans include new floating moorings and, as access to this part of the river can be difficult during the busiest summer months, we are committed to providing complimentary use of the new facilities in support of recognised clubs and societies that promote the use and conservation of traditional, non-powered craft'.

'Against the depressing backdrop of so many boatyards being lost to development, our plans represent a rare opportunity to see substantial investment in an important historic boatyard at the very heart of sport and leisure on the upper Thames - investment that will both enhance its relevance and ensure its survival moving forward'.

'An introduction to the Rose Toop Collection, a brief history of the boatyard, links to press coverage and full details of our plans may be found at the website created to share our vision and exciting plans: www.rosetoopcollection.com. If we are to fully achieve these unambiguous aims, we need your support to obtain the necessary consents. The following link will take you the planning application on the Wokingham Borough website. We would be immensely grateful if you felt able to add your support before the 3rd November, when the consultation period closes'.