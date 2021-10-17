St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE/ REQUEST FOR INFORMATION
CASE#: 21A405101
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/15/2021 at approximately 2345 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterford, VT
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Robert Yount
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 15th, 2021 at approximately 2345 hours the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call from a motorist who had been involved in a crash. The victim, Robert Yount, had witnessed an apparent deer jacking/deer spotlighting on Duck Pond Road, Waterford VT. Yount advised that he observed a vehicle identified only as an older style pickup truck, potentially a regular cab Ford with a plywood cap, lighting up a field off Duck Pond Road, with a rifle pointed out the window.
Yount followed the vehicle for roughly five miles in an attempt identity the offenders. Yount followed the vehicle along Duck Pond Road, Lower Waterford Road, Riverside Cemetery Road, and Old County Road. On the powerline access road that lies off Old County Road, an unidentified passenger from the vehicle shot towards Yount’s Jeep Renegade. A bullet hit the windshield of Yount’s vehicle, causing Yount to lose control and wreck his Jeep in a ditch. Yount was uninjured.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please reach out to the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks at (802)-748-3111.