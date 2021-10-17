Nobel Prize Nominated Technology Taking The Agricultural Industry By Storm
Population growth as well as geographic shift combined with natural disasters and Global Warming pose a grave threat to the world's food supply. Nobel Prize nominated technology provides the solution.”NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an ever-expanding global population combined with potential Global Warming issues affected by the continued use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers a new innovative approach has be sought around the world.
Dr. Martin created an organic based, chemical, drug and alcohol-free broad spectrum anti-pathogenic product specifically for use in making the air in critical environments as safe as possible. These venues included Clean Rooms, Biosafety Labs, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facilities, Hospital Operating Suites and anywhere people gather. Drs. Martin and Alegre, realizing a pathogen such as a fungal was the same whether it was human, animal or plant invasive. Rather than try to cure the disease it seemed that the answer was to eliminate the pathogen itself. Select pathogens affecting people and plants were singled out and tests and trials were conducted.
The study primarily aimed to provide a non-toxic and environmentally friendly pest and disease control solution suitable for pests attacking organically grown crops in Camarines Norte. Initial treatments of anti-pathogenic plant extract solution on different pests of organically grown vegetables, botrytis of strawberry grown in aquaponic, coconut scale insect and pineapple mealy bug yielded positive results.
In vegetables, application of 3% anti-pathogenic solution by surface spraying on seed-bed three (3) days before sowing increased germination rate by 20%. Also, application of the same concentration before transplanting of vegetables reduced incidences of bacterial wilt and damping-off. In strawberry, fogging with 2% of the anti-pathogenic solution at flowering stage decreased incidences of Botrytis in lowland and aquaponically grown strawberry. High-er concentration of anti-pathogenic solution was found effective in controlling scale insect of coconut trees in Barangay. Colong-colong and queen pineapple infested with mealy bugs in Ca-lasgasan. Both recovered after two sprayings with 5% concentration of the anti-pathogenic solution.
The anti-pathogenic solution was used to control pests and diseases on preexisting organically grown vegetables, and strawberry plants at the Camarines Norte State College campus, scale insect infesting coconuts in Colong-Colong, Tagkawayan Quezon and mealy bug infecting queen pineapple in Calasgasan, Daet Camarines Norte.
1. Pre-Germination soil treatment.
In germinating vegetable seeds, two pots were prepared both with 1:1 carbonized rice hull and vermicast. One pot was sprayed with 3 percent (%) anti-pathogenic solution three days before two hundred seeds were sown. The numbers of seeds germinated were counted on pots after seven (7) days and percent germination was computed and compared.
Results. Pre- germination soil treatment. Seed germination of lettuce (Latuca sativa) in non-treated soil medium yielded 131 seedlings with germination rate of 66% while the soil treated with the anti-pathogenic solution yielded 169 seedlings with germination rate of 85%. The pre-germination soil treatment increased the germination rate by 20%.
2. Control of Botrytis on strawberry plants in aquaponic set up.
Flowering strawberries growing in two (2) aquaponic set up were used as test plants. One set up was treated with 2 % anti-pathogenic solution using a fogger. Incidence of botrytis infected fruits was observed on both set up and was recorded.
Results. Spraying strawberry plants in aquaponic set–up at the onset of flowering stage totally eliminate incidence of botrytis infection. Aquaponic plants pests are difficult to control without affecting the fish. In this case, weekly spraying of 2% anti-pathogenic solution starting from the onset of flowering stage totally eliminate the infection. The untreated set up has an incidence of 10 %.
3. Control of mealy bug of queen pineapple.
Fifty (50) fruiting queen pineapple in a farm located in Calasgasan, Daet,Camarines Norte with incidence of mealy bug infestation were test sprayed with five percent (5%) anti-pathogenic solution. The pineapple plants were treated twice with seven days interval and were monitored for changes.
Results. Queen pineapple plants showing reddish foliage due to mealy bug infestation were sprayed twice with 5% anti-pathogenic solution (a) were able to recover three weeks after the last treatment
4. Control of Coconut scale insect.
A coconut farm with high incidence of scale insect infestation in Barangay Colong-Colong, Tagka-wayan, Quezon province was identified for treatment. Ten (10) highly infested coconut trees without previous chemical treatments were marked and sprayed with the anti-pathogenic solution. The trees were treated three times with seven days interval during the first and second treatment and four days after the last. Observations were performed until forty-nine days after first treatment.
Results. After forty- nine (49) days, coconut trees treated with the solution remained free of infection except 1 tree out of 10 with incidence of new infestation. So far, thirty-eight (38) days after the last spraying the older trees twice treated with the organic anti-pathogen solution remained free of infestation.
The product is currently in use with dramatic results. Feedback includes the following:
“On reaching the Farm with the product, the path-away/pathogen killer, it was applied on a 4M X4M portion of the Rice farm was sprayed with some quantity of the Path-Away®/pathogen killer. Outcome: within three to four days of the products application, it was observed that all the insects have disappeared from the 4M X 4M marked area of the Farm. The pale appearance of the leaves of the Rice seedlings have also disappeared.” Igbaukum Emmanuel. State Program Coordinator. FGN/IFAD-Value Chain Development Programme. Benue State. Nigeria
“The infected farm was spread with Path-Away Crop Protectant with Growth Enhancer. On the 5th day after the treatment, the farm was inspected again. It was observed that most of the pests were cleared off and crops spread had already started showing signs of rejuvenation. Judging from the encouraging result of this limited trial we are hopeful that the product could prove immensely helpful in protecting our crops.” Comrade Aondona H. Kuhe Fsca. State Chairman. AFAN, Benue, Nigeria.
Structured test on Medical Cannabis
“Field tests studies indicate that PATH-AWAY ANTI-PATHOGENIC SOLUTION® is an effective pathogen prevention, control and eradication compound safe for use on Cannabis. Well within claims of efficacy, PATHAWAY ANTI-PATHOGENIC SOLUTION® has successfully prevented the growth of algae and other water borne pathogens, controlled the spread of fungal growth within grow mediums and flower canopies, and eradicated dangerous molds/yeast/bacteria from fresh and dry harvested flowers. Independent 3rd. party verification with lab results from one of the leading Medical Marijuana testing facilities in the nation, SCLabs. This demonstrates the effectiveness and safety of this product in regards not only to its targeted plant specimens, but to the environment, animals, and humans, which ultimately sets it apart from other available products on the market. No chemical residue was found in any lab results.” SC Laboratories. USA
One of the most encouraging success stories comes from Nigeria where we have been helping the country to increase internal crop growth and begin to be import neutral on some crops with the eventual goal of production available for export. A pilot project was conducted on forage crop with results beyond expectations.
“Forage and seed yields obtained from the plots of organic (“Path-Away®”) fertilizer gave an increase of 25% and 30%, respectively over the use of NPK Inorganic Fertilizer. It is therefore recommended the use of organic fertilizer (“Path-Away®”) for large production, especially in the Northern Guiana Savanna if Nigeria. The organic compound is also cost effective.” Professor J.Y. Amodu, Research Scientist. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria
Drs. Martin and Alegre continue to expand the use of what has turned out to be not just an organic pesticide/fungicide but one that has built in Growth Enhancement properties. The product has been fully approved by the New Zealand EPA and meets all USA EPA FIFRA 25(b) standards. The University in the Philippines provides unequaled expertise that is helping provide bio-food-security. This cooperative effort is available to everyone seeking help.
