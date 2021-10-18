Four Corners Aviation Brand Introduced by City+Ventures and Aquila Aviation Ventures

Cameron Gowans, Four Corners Aviation President and COO

Cameron Gowans, Four Corners Aviation President and COO

Brian Proctor, Aquila Aviation Ventures Chief Executive Officer

Brian Proctor, Aquila Aviation Ventures Chief Executive Officer

It’s Time to Take a New Look at Business Aviation

In the near future, Four Corners will offer several new products and services to support business aviation users such as Corporate Jet as a Service, Aircraft Management, and Jet Card Solutions.”
— Brian Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Aquila Aviation Ventures
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny White, co-founder of Omaha’s City+Ventures and Brian Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC, headquartered in Dallas, have partnered to launch the Four Corners Aviation brand, a new platform to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth.

Four Corners Aviation is taking on a new challenge and offering fresh solutions. The business aviation industry has been focused on buying and selling or operating aircraft. Instead, Four Corners is looking at what consumers really want.

Providing Access to Customized Lift

“It’s not necessarily to buy or operate an aircraft. Consumers want access to what the aircraft provides: safe, simple, customized lift. They want a new way to fly, where they want it, when they want it,” said Cameron Gowans, President and COO of Four Corners Aviation

“City+Ventures and the Aquila Aviation Group are launching the new Four Corners Aviation brand, which includes a user friendly website, social media links and collateral. The Four Corners brand replaces the Millbrook Air brand. This is an exciting milestone as we see many opportunities under this new sustainable platform,” Gowans added.

“Four Corners Aviation offers the most comprehensive suite of solutions in business aviation today,” said Brian Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Aquila Aviation Ventures, which includes the Mente Group and Four Corners Aviation brands. "In the near future, Four Corners will offer several new products and services to support business aviation users such as Corporate Jet as a Service, Aircraft Management, and Jet Card Solutions,” he added.

Four Corners' assets include an aircraft management and charter company headquartered at Stewart International Airport in New York, and a fleet of Cessna Citation, Embraer Phenom, Bombardier Challenger, and Gulfstream business jets. The business is an ARGUS Platinum Rated Charter Operator, which supports a diverse fleet based throughout the United States and operating around the world.

Taking Four Corners to the Next Level

Four Corners will move its aviation product offerings to the next level. Combining Mente Group's market expertise and City+Ventures' aviation assets and financial prowess, Four Corners will offer the industry new and disruptive products. In the long term, Four Corners will build a viable, thriving and dynamic operation, which will provide growth opportunities for everyone involved. This new brand will serve as a launch point for innovative products and services, taking advantage of unfulfilled segments in the aviation sector.

The Four Corners Value Proposition is straightforward, yet powerful. Through client understanding, industry expertise and the pursuit of simplification, the company delivers streamlined aviation experiences that reduce risk while protecting capital. Four Corners Aviation is a dynamic, multi-faceted company that thinks, sees and moves beyond the ordinary to achieve extraordinary results. For the Four Corners Aviation website go to https://fourcornersaviation.com.

Cameron Gowans, Four Corners President and COO

Cameron Gowans, who heads Four Corners Aviation, has over 30 years buying, selling and operating business jets for large corporations and high net worth individuals based in North America and operating around the globe. Most recently, he was Vice President of Strategy for Mente Group. He was formerly President of Jet Linx Chicago. Prior to that role, he served as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at JetSuite.

His previous roles include Vice President, Sales at Embraer Executive Jets and Chief Marketing Officer at Flight Options, one of the largest private jet services company offering a fractional jet and membership program. He also worked at Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Gulfstream Aerospace, Bombardier Aerospace and the Cessna Citation program in management, sales and marketing.

About City+Ventures

City+Ventures is a premier development and investment company focused on building companies and communities. With Omaha roots, but regional and national assets, City+Ventures owns and operates a wide array of businesses, including automotive dealerships; carwashes; a private jet management and charter company; real estate management; and construction-related businesses, in addition to holding a real estate portfolio. In August 2020, City+Ventures’ proven track record of reinvention and financial success earned it the No. 71 spot on the Inc. 5000 Company list. For more information, visit https://city-ventures.com.

About Aquila Aviation Ventures LLC

Aquila Aviation Ventures is an investment company formed to serve unmet industry needs and leverage resources across entities to scale for future growth. The company identifies and invests in high-growth firms within the business aviation sector. The company holds Four Corners Aviation and Mente Group. Aquila recently invested in Mente Group, which has permitted it to recapitalize in order to expand its platform and fund high quality products.

About Mente Group

Mente Group, an aviation advisory and brokerage firm, offers a comprehensive array of aviation consulting services to include fleet planning, buying and selling of new and preowned aircraft, appraisals and residual value forecasting, flight department startups, completion and refurbishment, audits and operational alignment, and Mente 360, a scalable, reliable and cost-effective corporate aviation asset advisory program. With offices in Dallas, Boston, Chicago, and Portland, Mente Group professionals have handled more than $10.5 billion in aircraft transactions, compiled more than 60 years of aviation experience, and executed more than 500 business jet deliveries. Mente Group is a member of International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the National Aircraft Finance Association (NAFA). For more information, visit https://www.mentegroup.com.

Jim Gregory for Four Corners Aviation
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
jim@jimgregoryworks.com

You just read:

Four Corners Aviation Brand Introduced by City+Ventures and Aquila Aviation Ventures

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for Four Corners Aviation
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578 jim@jimgregoryworks.com
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
Four Corners Aviation Brand Introduced by City+Ventures and Aquila Aviation Ventures
Aero Asset Heli Market Trends Reports Stable Sales Volume, Shrinking Supply
IADA Dealers Predict Preowned Business Aircraft Demand, Prices to Continue Rising
View All Stories From This Author