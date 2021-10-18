ShowStoppers to help journalists discover startups mentored, funded by Keiretsu Forum Southern California

Keiretsu Forum SoCal logo ShowStoppers logo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowStoppers® (https://www.showstoppers.com) today announced it is partnering with Keiretsu Forum Southern California (https://www.K4Socal.com) to help journalists discover startups mentored and funded by the community of accredited private-equity and angel investors, venture capitalists, corporate and institutional investors, incubators, business leaders, entrepreneurs and universities.

K4Socal.com is a region within Keiretsu Forum, a worldwide network of 54 chapters on 3 continents with capital, technology, talent, resources and deal flow that to date has invested more than $1B USD into companies – including a record 314 fundings into seed, early-stage and late-stage companies during 2020, led by life science, healthcare and medical devices, consumer products, and environmental and emerging technologies.

The Southern California region of Keiretsu Forum comprises four chapters in San Diego, Westlake Village, Los Angeles and Orange County.

Startups working with K4Socal may elect to meet journalists and demo new products and services at press-only events that ShowStoppers produces during CES, MWC, IFA, CEATEC and other trade shows around the world – and during the press conferences that stream on ShowStoppers TV, the digital platform that launched in April 2020. ShowStoppers TV broadcasts live and on-demand events that enable marketers, brands, startups, industry leaders, innovators and PR teams to pitch new products and engage in conversation with journalists around the world.

Startups working with K4Socal may apply to participate in ShowStoppers Launchit – the pitch events that connect startups to media, distributors, retailers and buyers.

Startups working with ShowStoppers may apply to participate in K4Socal roadshow and investor forums, and may qualify for access to Keiretsu deal flow, talent, technologies and other resources needed to build and grow successful ventures.

The investor community of K4Socal will be invited to participate at in-person and digital ShowStoppers events.

“Entrepreneurs need more than funding,” said Connie Harrell, Regional President, Keiretsu Forum So Cal. “They also need exposure with the press, marketing and promotions, to create a generous return for the investors who mentor and fund those entrepreneurs. This partnership with ShowStoppers provides that.”

About Keiretsu Forum Southern California

Keiretsu is a Japanese term describing a group of affiliated corporations with broad power and reach. Keiretsu Forum Southern California is a region within Keiretsu Forum, a global community of more than 3,000 accredited investor members organized around private equity funding, interlocking relationships with partners and key resources that produces the highest quality deal-flow and investment opportunities.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers streams online, broadcasting live events, month after month.

To learn more about how you and your company can meet the press at ShowStoppers press events in person and online at ShowStoppers TV, contact Lauren Merel, mailto:lauren@showstoppers.com, +1 908-692-6068, or Dave Leon, mailto:dave@showstoppers.com, +1 845-821-6123.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.

For Keiretsu Forum Southern California, please contact Cindy Fraley, mailto:hello@k4socal.com, +1 949-899-4849.