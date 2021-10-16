Ramp/Rest Area Closures Planned on I-81 in Cumberland County

​Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Cumberland County are advised the northbound I-81 (Carlisle) rest area and ramps at Exit 29 (Route 174/King Street) and Exit 37 (Route 233/Newville) are scheduled to be closed for nighttime paving operations within a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81.

This work is scheduled to start tomorrow at the northbound I-81 rest area. The rest area is expected to be closed late morning or early afternoon tomorrow, Sunday, October 17. The closure is expected to be in effect until 6:00 AM Monday, October 18, then will go into effect again at 8:00 PM Monday night through 6:00 AM Tuesday, October 19.

Ramp closures at Exit 29 are expected to be in place from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the nights of Friday, October 22, and Sunday, October 24. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

Signed detours will be in place during the closures. Here are the detours for the Exit 29 ramps:

• Route 174 to I-81 South: I-81 North to the Route 233/ Newville Exit, then back on I-81 South

• I-81 North to Route 174: I-81 North to the Route 233/Newville Exit, then back on I-81 South to the Route 174/ King Street

• I-81 South to Route 174: I-81 South to the Route 696/ Fayette Street Exit, then back on I-81 North to the Route 174/King Street

• Route 174 to I-81 North: I-81 South to the Route 696/Fayette Street Exit, then back on I-81 North

Updated press releases will be issued prior to ramp closures planned for later this month at Exit 37.

The contractor currently is paving the I-81 mainline, including acceleration and deceleration lanes. This work will be performed weekly throughout the project limits from 8 PM to 6 AM Sunday nights through Thursday morning. There will be lane closures not to exceed four miles in length.

This work is part of is a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships. The work limits for this project are from the Franklin County Line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township, Cumberland County.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., is the prime contractor on this $26.48 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at District 8

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results . Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects