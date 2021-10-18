Aesthetic Record Announces New Evolus Rewards QuickConnect Feature to Simplify Patient Loyalty

Aesthetic Record & Evolus Rewards come together with QuickConnect

Aesthetic Record announced today that its customers can now seamless incorporate Evolus Rewards into their AR system with the new QuickConnect feature.

Practices recognize the value of patient loyalty programs, but they are managing a busy schedule. They shouldn't have to choose between staying on time and offering treatment rewards to clients.” — Tiphany Hall, PhD

DALLAS, TX, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aesthetic Record, an industry-leading cloud based EMR & Practice Management solution, announced today that its customers can now seamless incorporate Evolus Rewards into their AR system with the new QuickConnect feature. Patients enrolled in Evolus Rewards, a program designed to eliminate the typical red tape associated with loyalty programs, can earn an instant $40 savings, up to $160 per year, when they receive a qualifying Evolus treatment from participating specialists. This is a benefit many practices rely on to build retention and offer a competitive discount without dipping into their own profitability. While Evolus provides practices with a simple platform that is extremely patient-friendly, until now, the process still required staff to operate between separate point-of-sale systems and the Evolus Rewards portal.

Aesthetic practices are well aware of the benefit loyalty programs, such as those offered by Evolus, provide to patients, but the extra steps can be difficult to execute when schedules are full, and time is in short supply. Aesthetic injectors are typically booked out for weeks, if not months, in advance, especially during the holiday season, so any opportunity to optimize practice operations is a valuable one.

Among the 3,000 US-based clinics who utilize Aesthetic Record for their EMR & Practice Management software, a large majority are also Evolus customers. The opportunity to streamline patient reward workflows and reduce unnecessary steps for practices, just as Evolus has done for patients, was seen as a business imperative for both companies.

According to AR CGO, Tiphany Hall, PhD, this feature was a necessity. “Our customers are very smart businesspeople. They recognize the value of offering loyalty discounts without cutting into their own margin, but they also have a substantial workload and are running busy practices. They shouldn’t have to choose between staying on time or offering rewards. Our combined platforms should make it easy to do both, and QuickConnect now closes that gap.” The shared goal for Aesthetic Record and Evolus is to build efficiencies so practices can invite more patients to experience a treatment, earn and redeem rewards.

QuickConnect is available now for customers on the Aesthetic Record iOS app where practitioners can check-in, chart, and checkout from a single device. With this new enhancement, Evolus Rewards can be accessed directly from the point-of-sale terminal anytime a qualifying treatment is performed. With any valid reward, the $40 savings is instantly applied with one click, eliminating multiple steps and improving accuracy.

Additional value comes from AR’s Business Insights platform where Evolus Rewards and transaction-level information is aggregated to provide real-time reporting. Practices can track discounts awarded and patient treatment behavior directly tied to the instant savings offer. With this information, administrators can measure the overall impact on patient spend, frequency of return, and long-term retention. When combined, QuickConnect is valuable resource to help practices reduce administrative time, improve visibility, and focus more on their most important role, creating memorable patient experiences and delivering optimal treatment outcomes.

About Aesthetic Record, LLC

Aesthetic Record is a HIPAA-compliant Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system and complete Practice Management solution created for Medical Spas, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Wellness Clinics. AR provides end-to-end workflow integration from online booking to treatment & charting, checkout and KPI reporting. Practices can also leverage HIPAA-compliant telehealth, cloud-based eRX, and the Virtual Clinic Suite to expand their geographical footprint beyond their physical space. In addition to full supply chain management, the Aesthetic Record Marketplace is the only devoted eCommerce platform built specifically for Aesthetic providers. With over 20,000 products, the ARM is the fastest, most cost-effective way to shop for practice essentials, supplies and services from a single site. For more information, visit www.aestheticrecord.com

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. Approved in 2019 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) is the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at www.evolus.com.

