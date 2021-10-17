Stumpy's Hatchet House Fort Worth Second Annual Veteran's Day Tournament
Stumpy's Fort Worth has partnered with The Fallen Outdoors again for a Veteran's Day axe throwing tournament.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fort Worth has partnered with The Fallen Outdoor Texas Chapter (a nonprofit 501c3) to host their Second Annual Veteran’s Day Tournament. This is the second year Stumpy’s Fort Worth and The Fallen Outdoors has partnered together raise funds to support local veterans. Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fort Worth is a veteran owned franchise which tries to partner with non-profits to support the local veteran community.
“My wife and I opened Stumpy’s Fort Worth with the mission to be able to help our community especially the veteran community. We understand transitioning and adapting to civilian life and we want to be a support for all veterans,” said by Stumpy’s Fort Worth franchise owner, Devin Parks.
Stumpy's Second Annual Veteran’s Day Tournament is on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2021, from 7-9pm, at Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fort Worth, 824 W. Daggett Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104. Tickets are $55 which includes entry for the tournament, dinner from Joe T. Garcia’s, 1 drink ticket and entry for door prize, a tour for 4 at TX Whiskey’s Whiskey Ranch. ($125 Value) Top 3 tournament winners will receive prizes from Nine Line Apparel, a Texas hog hunt and a Maluna 50qt Cooler. Raffle tickets are $20 to win an AR-556. All proceeds benefit The Fallen Outdoors. Sponsors also include Escape Velocity Apparel. Tournament is not just for veteran's but anyone wanting to support a great cause. Tickets can be purchased online.
The Fallen Outdoors mission is to organize outdoor adventures for veterans past and present, from every generation and from all branches of the military. Our aim is to connect Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors, and Marines with like-minded individuals along with teaching them a skill and passion they can continue for a lifetime. The Fallen Outdoors began in 2009 at a remote outpost in Afghanistan with three soldiers; SSG John Bates, Spc Eric Finniginamm and Spc Eric Bakken. Year after year The Fallen Outdoors (TFO) grew and expanded, they put in every extra second they had while on active duty. Today the TFO serves thousands of veterans a year across this great nation. What started off as a simple idea to help veterans get outdoors has transformed into a lifestyle that the TFO nation lives and breathes every day.
About Stumpy’s Hatchet House
Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fort Worth is an upscale axe throwing venue in the Near Southside neighborhood minutes from downtown Fort Worth and South Main St. With 11 private pits, giant games and a beer and wine bar we have something for everyone. Stumpy’s specializes in parties from bachelor, bachelorette, divorce, birthday parties to corporate events and team buildings. Stumpy’s Fort Worth has a large Wood Shed/Party room which can host any party you are planning and equipped for corporate meetings. Primitive and organic, axe throwing suits those who love adventure and those who seek a release. Get back to the basics with axe throwing. Learn more about us on our website.
