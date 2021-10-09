Stumpy's Hatchet House Fort Worth Anniversary Celebration
Stumpy's Hatchet House Fort Worth venue is celebrating their one year anniversary with a food truck, axe throwing discounts, drink specials &gift card sales.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fort Worth is having their one-year anniversary on October 23. Stumpy’s Hatchet House is a veteran owned and operated axe throwing venue. Axe throwing has been a popular activity, especially during the pandemic. It has given people a healthy release from their stress. Stumpy’s Fort Worth is naturally set up where each pit is socially distanced which helped them stay open during the pandemic. “Opening an entertainment business during a pandemic has had its challenges,” said Devin Parks, Stumpy’s Fort Worth Franchise Owner, “but we are pushing through and trying to give back and reach out to our community as much as we can.”
Stumpy’s is hosting an AXEversary on October 23, 2021, there will be a food truck on sight, drink specials, 20% off axe throwing (using discount code ONEYEAR20), and 20% off gift cards. You can receive 20% off axe throwing all month long, 20% off gift card sales will run from October 20-24, drink specials all weekend long from October 22-24. El Tamaulieco will be serving tacos from 4-10pm on October 23rd during the celebration. You’ll have a kick axe time celebrating!
About Stumpy’s Hatchet House
North America’s original hatchet house and home of the #socialthrowdown, Stumpy’s Hatchet House offers an alternative form of recreation in an upscale environment. Primitive and organic, axe throwing suits those who love adventure and those who seek a release. Get back to the basics with axe throwing. Great for private parties, team building, birthdays and more. Stumpy’s Hatchet House Fort Worth is veteran owned and operated, with a mission to reaching out and supporting the community and the military/veteran community in the area. Stumpy’s is located minutes from downtown Fort Worth, the stockyards and in the Near Southside Neighborhood. Learn more about us on our website.
