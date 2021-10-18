RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031 by Roots Analysis

RAS Targeting Therapies RAS Targeting Therapies - RootsAnalysis RAS Targeting Therapies by Target Indication Roots Analysis logo

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “RAS Targeting Therapies Market, 2021-2031” report to its list of offerings

Key Inclusions

 A detailed overview of the current market landscape of RAS targeting therapies, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as current status of development (marketed, clinical, pre-clinical and discovery), phase of development (phase III, phase II, phase I / II and phase I), type of molecule (biologic and small molecule), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), target therapeutic area (blood cancer, colorectal cancer, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, skin cancer, and undisclosed solid tumors), target gene (HRAS, KRAS and NRAS), line of treatment and route of administration (intravenous, intramuscular, intradermal, intraocular, intraperitoneal, oral and subcutaneous), In addition, it presents details of companies engaged in the development of RAS targeting therapies, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, employee count, and geographical presence.

 An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of various RAS targeting therapies, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial phase, trial recruitment status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted), trial focus, target indication, most popular indications and regional distribution of trials.

 An insightful competitive analysis, highlighting the key players engaged in the domain (on the basis of the strength of their respective development portfolios), along with information on several relevant parameters, such as company size and stage of development of lead molecules.

 Elaborate profiles of the key players engaged in offering RAS targeting therapies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

 A detailed review of close to 1,600 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on RAS targeting therapies, which have been published between January 2020 and April 2021. It also discusses the trends across year of publication, focus area, type of molecule, popular keywords, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain and impact factor of the journal).

 An analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in the development of RAS targeting therapies, during the period 2016-2021. Additionally, it includes a brief description of the various types of partnership models (such as R&D agreements, licensing agreements (specific to affiliated technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, clinical trial agreements) that have been adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2016-2021.

 A detailed analysis of various investments, such as venture capital financing, debt financing, grants / awards, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings that were undertaken by engaged in this domain, during the period 2016-2021.

 An elaborate discussion on the various commercialization strategies that have been adopted by drug developers engaged in this domain across different stages of therapy development, including prior to drug launch, at / during drug launch and post-marketing stage.

The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across important market segments, mentioned below:

 Target Indication

 Acute Myeloid Leukemia

 Colorectal cancer

 Head and Neck cancer

 Lung cancer

 Ovarian cancer

 Pancreatic cancer

 Phelan-Mcdermid Syndrome

 Skin cancer

 Type of Molecule

 Biologic

 Small Molecule

 Type of Therapy

 Monotherapy

 Combination Therapy

 Route of Administration

 Intravenous

 Intradermal

 Oral

 Key Geographical Regions

 North America

 Europe

 Asia-Pacific

 Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered

 Which are the key candidates being developed across preclinical and clinical stages of development?

 What are the key therapeutic indications for which RAS targeting therapies are being investigated?

 What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

 Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of RAS targeting therapies?

 What are the key geographies where research focused on RAS mutated cancer is being conducted?

 Who are the key investors in this domain?

 What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

 What are the key value drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

 How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

