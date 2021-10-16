St Albans Barracks/ DUI refusal and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A204070

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 10-16-21/0001

LOCATION: Route 78 at Rice Hill Road in Sheldon

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal and LSA

ACCUSED: Leshia Ovitt

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 16, 2021, at 0001 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised that a vehicle had struck a house at the intersection of Route 78 and Rice Hill Road in Sheldon. The caller reported that the vehicle fled the scene but broke down on Dunton Road in Sheldon.

Upon arrival, the operator of the vehicle, Leshia Ovitt age 54 of Franklin, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the barracks for processing. Ovitt was released on a citation to appear in Franklin District court on November 9, 2021, at 8:30AM for DUI refusal and Leaving the scene of an accident.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 11-09-21

COURT: Franklin District

LODGED – LOCATION:

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Yes