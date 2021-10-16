Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/ DUI refusal and LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

               

 

CASE#: 21A204070

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                                

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: 10-16-21/0001

 

LOCATION: Route 78 at Rice Hill Road

 in Sheldon

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

and LSA

 

ACCUSED: Leshia Ovitt                                                                  

 

AGE: 54

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On October 16, 2021, at 0001 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised that a vehicle had struck a house at the intersection of Route 78 and Rice Hill Road in Sheldon. The caller reported that the vehicle fled the scene but broke down on Dunton Road in Sheldon.

 

 

Upon arrival, the operator of the vehicle, Leshia Ovitt age 54 of Franklin, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the barracks for processing. Ovitt was released on a citation to appear in Franklin District court on November 9, 2021, at 8:30AM for DUI refusal and Leaving the scene of an accident.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE: 11-09-21  

 

COURT: Franklin District

 

LODGED – LOCATION:   

 

BAIL: NA

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

