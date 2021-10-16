St Albans Barracks/ DUI refusal and LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A204070
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10-16-21/0001
LOCATION: Route 78 at Rice Hill Road in Sheldon
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal and LSA
ACCUSED: Leshia Ovitt
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 16, 2021, at 0001 hours, Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised that a vehicle had struck a house at the intersection of Route 78 and Rice Hill Road in Sheldon. The caller reported that the vehicle fled the scene but broke down on Dunton Road in Sheldon.
Upon arrival, the operator of the vehicle, Leshia Ovitt age 54 of Franklin, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the barracks for processing. Ovitt was released on a citation to appear in Franklin District court on November 9, 2021, at 8:30AM for DUI refusal and Leaving the scene of an accident.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 11-09-21
COURT: Franklin District
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Andrew Underwood
Vermont State Police-St Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993