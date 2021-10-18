Subir Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Mico Spirits Co, Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Series.
Subir Singh has a remarkable story with Mico Spirits . The company is right in the middle of the Tequila market, and their Mico Tequila is a must have for every Tequila enthusiast. Amazing interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subir Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Mico Spirits Co Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.
Subir Singh of Mico Spirits Co joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Subir Singh discusses the newest offerings of Mico Spirits Co, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares dominant thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Subir Singh joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Subir Singh was amazing. The success of Mico Spirits Co is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Subir Singh on the video series. Interviewing Subir Singh was a lot of fun, educational and remarkably interesting. It was terrific to have Subir Singh on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”
Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Subir Singh of Mico Spirits Co has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly glad to have Subir Singh on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Mico Spirits Co. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many smart and talented people are building amazing companies. Subir Singh and Mico Spirits Co are providing an exemplary service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a incomparable company. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Subir Singh who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the leaders of this world like Subir Singh”.
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
