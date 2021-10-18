Pacific Air Cargo Launches PACTRAK
State-of-the-art Freight Tracking Gives Partners Exact Status of Shipments
Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) has introduced PACTRAK, their new, state-of-the-art air freight tracking and partner notification service which is fully integrated into the company's modern website. This exciting new service allows PAC's partners to know the exact status of their shipment at any point in its journey. They are also able to choose the level and mode of notification they want to receive. SMS text messages, emails, or both are available. Furthermore, all Account Holding partners will have their own personalized 'dashboard' to the PAC experience.
— Tanja Janfruechte, CEO Pacific Air Cargo
The flexibility of the tracking system allows partners to receive various notifications at different stages of the shipment. For example, they may choose to receive an email when their shipment has been dropped off and an SMS text message when the flight has departed and/or arrived at destination. A simple menu gives PAC’s partners the choice of notifications which are easily modified at any time.
PACTRAK also allows multiple users within an organization to choose their mode of notifications. Designed with warehouse personnel and delivery truck drivers in mind, it operates on mobile devices.
Because PACTRAK works in real time, partners can know exactly where their shipment is at any given time, allowing for enhanced planning and management of logistics and resources.
Those with an account with PAC can login to PACTRAK and from their personalized dashboard, see a detailed history of their current and recent shipments. For those who are not PAC account holders, a simple Quick Tracking option allows them to enter their Air Waybill (AWB) number directly into a tracking window to check the status of their shipment. For an easy-to-follow demonstration, please click here: PACTRAK
“We are pleased to offer this innovative and state-of-the-art tracking service to our partners,” stated Tanja Janfruechte, CEO Pacific Air Cargo. “We believe that PACTRAK will make shipping with Pacific Air Cargo even more convenient, and we look forward to introducing other enhancements and useful tools in the future.”
Pacific Air Cargo continues to serve Los Angeles (LAX), Hawaii (HNL and all of the main Hawaiian Islands), Pago Pago (PPG) and Guam (GUM). PACTRAK is available for all shipments in the markets we serve. For Hours of Operation and tender times, latest Flight Schedules, a Free Quote or to Book Online, visit: www.pacificaircargo.com
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747 express air cargo services between Los Angeles and Honolulu, with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, and weekly services to Pago Pago (American Samoa) and Guam. Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and well-respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific.
