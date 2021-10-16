Submit Release
MEMO: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Peace Officers’ Memorial Service 

TO:                 Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Development and Management

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:             Friday, October 15, 2021

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Peace Officers’ Memorial Service

 

This year on Saturday, October 16, 2021, we honor federal, state, and local peace officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall, located in Washington, DC, has over 22,000 names engraved of these valiant officers who have sacrificed their lives for the citizens of our great nation. To honor and show gratitude for their service, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida starting at midnight tonight and through Saturday, October 16, 2021.

To view the President’s Proclamation, click HERE.

###

