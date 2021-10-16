Submit Release
News Search

There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,951 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / VOCR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin                            

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/10/21 at 10:47 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Vt Rt 215 Cabot, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Wade Whitehouse                                               

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2021 State Police responded to Cabot for a report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that Whitehouse had been issued conditions of release earlier in the day and had violated those conditions by returning to his residence.  Whitehouse left the residence and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/12/21 at 12:30 PM to

answer to this offense.   

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/21 at 12:30 PM            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / VOCR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.