Middlesex Barracks / VOCR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304007
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/10/21 at 10:47 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Vt Rt 215 Cabot, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Wade Whitehouse
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2021 State Police responded to Cabot for a report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that Whitehouse had been issued conditions of release earlier in the day and had violated those conditions by returning to his residence. Whitehouse left the residence and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/12/21 at 12:30 PM to
answer to this offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/21 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.