Middlesex Barracks / VOCR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A304007

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/10/21 at 10:47 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Vt Rt 215 Cabot, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Wade Whitehouse

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/10/2021 State Police responded to Cabot for a report of a violation of conditions of release. Subsequent investigation revealed that Whitehouse had been issued conditions of release earlier in the day and had violated those conditions by returning to his residence. Whitehouse left the residence and was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/12/21 at 12:30 PM to

answer to this offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/12/21 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.