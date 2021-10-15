Submit Release
AG Reyes: Biden Administration’s IRS Proposal Illegal/Burdensome

SALT LAKE CITY – Today, in a letter to President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Attorney General Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and 19 other state attorneys general, voiced opposition to the administration advocating a policy that would provide the federal government with access to nearly every American’s bank account and financial transaction information.

In the letter, the attorneys general argue that banks across the country will have to transform the way in which they conduct business to comply with the proposed reporting requirements, including investing significant amounts of money in data collection and other systems. The letter argues that consumers will be punished in many ways, as banks would likely pass on costs in the form of fees or higher interest rates, not to mention the centralized storage of sensitive information would provide cybercriminals with an additional target to exploit with information about nearly every American.

The group says that if stopping financial criminals or punishing those who evade taxes is the goal of the administration, they will gladly join to find the right solutions based on the rule of law but violating the rights of virtually every American with a bank account is not the answer.

In addition to Utah, the coalition also includes the attorneys general of the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and West Virginia.

A copy of the letter is attached.

