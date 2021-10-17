Submit Release
Trent Johnson Named Contributing Author for ThinkAdvisor

Idaho Falls, Idaho Retirement Advisor Joins National Organization

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trent Johnson has been named a contributing author for the admired industry publication, ThinkAdvisor. In addition to his expanding authorship, Trent is a well-known asset protection educator. He has guided thousands of seniors as they navigate their financial retirement options.

ThinkAdvisor provides registered investment advisors and financial advisors with comprehensive coverage of the products, services, and trends necessary to guide their clients in making critical wealth, health, and life decisions. We celebrate those who are adapting and succeeding in new ways, and we translate the impact of regulations and technology into digestible, shareable information so you can spend more time advising clients and running your business.

Trent co-founded Park Avenue Advisors as he sought to create an investment advisory firm that provided clients with access to expert financial planning services and institutional quality investment management while offering greater transparency over fees and investment choices. Trent serves a diverse client base of; Business Owners, Executives, Retirees, Athletes, and Doctors. Clients choose to work with Trent as they seek a financial advisor who works independently in a fiduciary capacity and provides sound planning strategies and solutions.

Trent Johnson
Park Avenue Advisors
+1 208-369-2088
email us here

