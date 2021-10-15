Submit Release
Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offenses in Washington, DC.

 

Friday, October 8, 2021

  • 57 year-old William Rawls, and 47 year-old Leon Blango, Jr., both of Northeast, DC, and 40 year-old Troy Haynesworth, of Northwest, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 3300 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-145-746
  • 33 year-old Shanta Gaston, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 700 block of 16th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-146-151

 

Saturday, October 9, 2021

  • 62 year-old Farshid Moshksaran, of Germantown, MD, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1400 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-146-268
  • 21 year-old Christopher Taylor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive, Southeast. CCN: 21-146-674

 

Thursday, October 14, 2021

  • 22 year-old Eric Bigesby, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-149-316

 

