Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offenses in Washington, DC.
Friday, October 8, 2021
- 57 year-old William Rawls, and 47 year-old Leon Blango, Jr., both of Northeast, DC, and 40 year-old Troy Haynesworth, of Northwest, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 3300 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-145-746
- 33 year-old Shanta Gaston, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 700 block of 16th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-146-151
Saturday, October 9, 2021
- 62 year-old Farshid Moshksaran, of Germantown, MD, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1400 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-146-268
- 21 year-old Christopher Taylor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1900 block of Anacostia Drive, Southeast. CCN: 21-146-674
Thursday, October 14, 2021
- 22 year-old Eric Bigesby, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-149-316