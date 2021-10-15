Da Hair Plug, LLC Launches Bee Boujie Home Collection
Black-owned Bath and Candle CompanyBUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Da Hair Plug AKA Brandi Biviens silently builds her empire by launching a new brand Bee Boujie Home Collection.
With the two successful ventures Honey Beez Natural Hair Care and Da Hair Plug luxury hair extension collection under her belt she is now branching out to the Self Care industry with the mission of normalizing luxury for everyone.
Bee Boujie Home Collection is a luxurious lifestyle brand. This collection offers a wide variety of carefully crafted products from highly fragrant, hand-poured locally sourced candles to foamy bubble baths that will elevate your everyday experience. Products can be purchase on WWW.BEEBOUJIE.COM.
Brandi Biviens founder and CEO of Bee Boujie “We have created the most exclusive products. Our products contain no sulfate, parabens, or phthalates. We have a high commitment to quality and an eco-friendly environment.
Brandi Biviens founder/CEO “In life, we put on so many hats, but do you ever feel lost under all of your titles, expectations others have for you? Multiple women play a variety of roles every day from Mom, sibling, friend, coach, teacher, and it can all become overwhelming. I made this candle to remind us of who we are and what we are capable of. All the personality traits I chose, at one time or another I have recited to myself. At an early age, my mother taught me that sometimes there will be no one around to cheer you on and you have to speak life into yourself.” With that manifestation the “I AM…” Collection was born. Each candle is 10-ounce soy blend wax with two wicks for a fast melt, nice wax pool, and great throw that is perfect for mid to large size rooms. Every candle has a personal message empowering her customers from our CEO/Founder.
Continuing in her philanthropy efforts the company will contribute a percentage of proceeds from every sale to After the Storm foundation a nonprofit organization that assists the woman to rebuild their lives.
This new venture will eventually expand to a whole luxury self-care brand that will provide products such as bath bombs, bath salts, body lotions, robes, and a host of other self-care products.
About Da Hair Plug, LLC
Da Hair Plug LLC is a female black-owned company. Which is made up of 90% women.
