Da Hair Plug Launches "HONEYBEEZ" It's New Kids Natural Hair Care Collection

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HoneyBeez Hair Care was created to provide affordable, natural premium products made to cater to childrenwith all types of textured hair whether curly, wavy, thick, dry or even a combination. The goal of theirproducts is to promote confidence and appreciation for your hair.Sassiness is inevitable when you have textured hair. This collection is here to enhance your child's natural hair experience.Bee Sassy Collection is specially formulated with natural and certified organic ingredients for children withtextured hair. Bee Sassy Collection boasts extreme moisture, nourishing curls, kinks, and coils. This collection willhelp resolve issues with improved hair manageability, reducing hair breakage, and adding moisture to the scalpand hair. Making wash day a breeze!Bee Sassy Collection features 4 products.Bee Sassy Moisturizing Shampoo - Our sulfate-free shampoo is infused with Baobob proteins adding moisture and strengthening thehair leaving the hair moisturized and soft.Bee Sassy Intensive Moisturizing Conditioner - Our Intensive Moisturizing Conditioner softens, nourishes, and strengthen children'shair while protecting against breakage.Bee Sassy Leave-In Conditioning Detangling Spray - Our Leave-In Conditioning Detangling Spray preps hair while nourishingand moisturizing coils, kinks, and curls.Bee Sassy Hair SouffleMoisturizes and nourish coils, kinks, and curls with natural healthy ingredients including 100% organic coconut oil and shea butter.Da Hair Plug, LLC was established in 2016 in Richmond, VA. Da Hair Plug is 100% African American owned. Da Hair Plug also provides 100% Human Hair Luxury Extensions.For Media/Press Inquiries:BrandiBiviens@dahairplug.comFor Retail Inquiries:Support@dahairplug.comTo learn more about what's buzzing in our HoneyBeez hive please visit www.dahairplug.com