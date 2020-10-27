Da Hair Plug Launches "HONEYBEEZ" It's New Kids Natural Hair Care Collection
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HoneyBeez Hair Care was created to provide affordable, natural premium products made to cater to children
with all types of textured hair whether curly, wavy, thick, dry or even a combination. The goal of their
products is to promote confidence and appreciation for your hair.
Sassiness is inevitable when you have textured hair. This collection is here to enhance your child's natural hair experience.
Bee Sassy Collection is specially formulated with natural and certified organic ingredients for children with
textured hair. Bee Sassy Collection boasts extreme moisture, nourishing curls, kinks, and coils. This collection will
help resolve issues with improved hair manageability, reducing hair breakage, and adding moisture to the scalp
and hair. Making wash day a breeze!
Bee Sassy Collection features 4 products.
Bee Sassy Moisturizing Shampoo - Our sulfate-free shampoo is infused with Baobob proteins adding moisture and strengthening the
hair leaving the hair moisturized and soft.
Bee Sassy Intensive Moisturizing Conditioner - Our Intensive Moisturizing Conditioner softens, nourishes, and strengthen children's
hair while protecting against breakage.
Bee Sassy Leave-In Conditioning Detangling Spray - Our Leave-In Conditioning Detangling Spray preps hair while nourishing
and moisturizing coils, kinks, and curls.
Bee Sassy Hair Souffle
Moisturizes and nourish coils, kinks, and curls with natural healthy ingredients including 100% organic coconut oil and shea butter.
Da Hair Plug, LLC was established in 2016 in Richmond, VA. Da Hair Plug is 100% African American owned. Da Hair Plug also provides 100% Human Hair Luxury Extensions.
For Media/Press Inquiries:
BrandiBiviens@dahairplug.com
For Retail Inquiries:
Support@dahairplug.com
To learn more about what's buzzing in our HoneyBeez hive please visit www.dahairplug.com.
Brandi Biviens
with all types of textured hair whether curly, wavy, thick, dry or even a combination. The goal of their
products is to promote confidence and appreciation for your hair.
Sassiness is inevitable when you have textured hair. This collection is here to enhance your child's natural hair experience.
Bee Sassy Collection is specially formulated with natural and certified organic ingredients for children with
textured hair. Bee Sassy Collection boasts extreme moisture, nourishing curls, kinks, and coils. This collection will
help resolve issues with improved hair manageability, reducing hair breakage, and adding moisture to the scalp
and hair. Making wash day a breeze!
Bee Sassy Collection features 4 products.
Bee Sassy Moisturizing Shampoo - Our sulfate-free shampoo is infused with Baobob proteins adding moisture and strengthening the
hair leaving the hair moisturized and soft.
Bee Sassy Intensive Moisturizing Conditioner - Our Intensive Moisturizing Conditioner softens, nourishes, and strengthen children's
hair while protecting against breakage.
Bee Sassy Leave-In Conditioning Detangling Spray - Our Leave-In Conditioning Detangling Spray preps hair while nourishing
and moisturizing coils, kinks, and curls.
Bee Sassy Hair Souffle
Moisturizes and nourish coils, kinks, and curls with natural healthy ingredients including 100% organic coconut oil and shea butter.
Da Hair Plug, LLC was established in 2016 in Richmond, VA. Da Hair Plug is 100% African American owned. Da Hair Plug also provides 100% Human Hair Luxury Extensions.
For Media/Press Inquiries:
BrandiBiviens@dahairplug.com
For Retail Inquiries:
Support@dahairplug.com
To learn more about what's buzzing in our HoneyBeez hive please visit www.dahairplug.com.
Brandi Biviens
Da Hair Plug, LLC
+1 6785497072
email us here