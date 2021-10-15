Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Jonathan Hawayek to the Rare Disease Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Jonathan Hawayek to the Rare Disease Advisory Council.

Jonathan Hawayek

Hawayek is State Government Affairs Lead for Spark Therapeutics. Previously, he held government affairs positions with Zoll Medical and Allergan. Hawayek earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from the State University of New York at Geneseo and his master of business administration from Clarkson University.

