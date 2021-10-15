Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Board of Veterinary Medicine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Rudd Nelson and Sharon Powell to the Board of Veterinary Medicine.

Rudd Nelson

Nelson, of Fort Lauderdale, is a licensed veterinarian practicing at Bayview Animal Clinic. He has served on the Board of Veterinary Medicine since 2016 and is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Florida Veterinary Medical Association. Nelson earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Wartburg College and doctor of veterinary medicine from Mississippi State University.

Sharon Powell

Powell, of Fort Myers, is a licensed veterinarian and owner of Edison Park Animal Hospital. She has served on the Board of Veterinary Medicine since 2016, is a past president of the Caloosa Veterinary Medical Society and is a current member of the Central Florida Academy of Veterinary Medicine. Powell earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and doctor of veterinary medicine from Kansas State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

