Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,942 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Board of Veterinary Medicine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Rudd Nelson and Sharon Powell to the Board of Veterinary Medicine.

Rudd Nelson

Nelson, of Fort Lauderdale, is a licensed veterinarian practicing at Bayview Animal Clinic. He has served on the Board of Veterinary Medicine since 2016 and is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Florida Veterinary Medical Association. Nelson earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Wartburg College and doctor of veterinary medicine from Mississippi State University.

Sharon Powell

Powell, of Fort Myers, is a licensed veterinarian and owner of Edison Park Animal Hospital. She has served on the Board of Veterinary Medicine since 2016, is a past president of the Caloosa Veterinary Medical Society and is a current member of the Central Florida Academy of Veterinary Medicine. Powell earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and doctor of veterinary medicine from Kansas State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Board of Veterinary Medicine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.