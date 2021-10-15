Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Twelve to the Florida Commission on Community Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Christina Bonarrigo Vilamil, Jayne Cerio, Henri Crockett, John Davis, Ebo Entsuah, Adam Farout, Dakeyan Graham, Autumn Karlinsky, Kerry Schultz, Kelli Walker and Ameiko Watson to the Florida Commission on Community Service, also known as Volunteer Florida.

Tajiana Ancora-Brown

Ancora-Brown, of Winter Garden, is Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort. Previously, she was Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Revenue, Deputy Director of Policy in the Executive Office of the Governor and Director of Communications at the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. She has volunteered her time with the Central Florida Foundation, United Arts of Central Florida and the Volunteer Florida Foundation. Ancora-Brown earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and her master of business administration from the University of Miami.

Christina Bonarrigo Vilamil

Bonarrigo Villamil, of Coral Gables, is a consultant with Converge GPS. Previously, she was Director of External Affairs for the University of Florida Foundation in Miami and Project Manager for The Heavener Company. Bonarrigo Villamil has volunteered her time with the Junior League of Miami, Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce and Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She received her bachelor’s degree in political science and her master’s degree in management from the University of Florida.

Jayne Cerio

Cerio, of Tallahassee, is a former schoolteacher with Hillsborough and Alachua County Schools. A passionate community advocate, she has served on the Commission on Community Service since 2018 where she has been a member of the Emergency Management Service Committee through multiple natural disasters. Cerio earned her bachelor’s degree with high honors in education and her master of education from the University of Florida.

Henri Crockett

Crockett, of Pembroke Pines, is Chief Executive Officer of The Crockett Foundation. A member of the 1993 National Champion Florida State University Football Team, he was selected in the 4th round of the 1997 NFL Draft and played eight seasons in the league. Crockett is a member of the Barry University Board of Trustees, Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance and Leadership Florida. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology from Florida State University.

John Davis

Davis, of Orlando, is Secretary of the Florida Lottery. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President of the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce and President of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida. Davis is active in his community, volunteering his time with the United Way, Valencia College and the Kappa Alpha Psi Achievement Foundation. John also serves on the Florida A&M University Law School Dean’s Advisory Council. A native of Pahokee, he earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University where he was a standout safety on the Seminole football team.

Ebo Entsuah

Entsuah, of Clermont, is a principal with Advanced Energy Economy and a member of the Clermont City Council. Previously, he was a teacher at Montverde Academy and a legislative aide in the United States House of Representatives. Entsuah has also served on the Clermont Planning and Zoning Commission and the Lake County Library Advisory Board. He earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Florida State University where he was a member of the Seminole football team.

Adam Farout

Faurot, of Tallahassee, is Chief Executive Officer of Titus Sports Academy, a gym focused on athletic development and training. He has volunteered his time with Living Healthy in Florida and the Children’s Home Society. Faurot earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Dakeyan Graham

Graham, of Tallahassee, is Executive Director of Independent Education and Parent Choice for the Florida Department of Education. The 2020 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year, he is a former teacher and band director with Hillsborough County Public Schools. Graham earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from the University of Florida, master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia University and doctor of philosophy from the University of South Florida.

Autumn Karlinsky

Karlinsky, of Weston, is a volunteer who has been on the Commission on Community Service since 2012 and recently served as commission chair. She has volunteered her time with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, the Healthy Mothers and Healthy Babies Coalition of Broward County, Temple Dor Dorim and Imagine Charter School of Weston. Karlinsky is a certified dental hygienist and earned her bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene from Saint Petersburg College.

Kerry Schultz

Schultz, of Gulf Breeze, is an attorney and partner with Fountain, Schultz & Associates. Previously, she was an attorney and partner with Bordelon, Schultz & Greene. Schultz has volunteered her time with the Gulf Breeze Rotary Club, Junior Achievement of Northwest Florida and the Sacred Heart Foundation. She earned dual bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from Oklahoma City University and her juris doctor from the Tomas M. Cooley Law School at Western Michigan University.

Kelli Walker

Walker, of Tallahassee, is the District Volunteer Coordinator for Leon County Schools. Previously, she was Community Engagement Project Manager for Leon County Schools, Director of Volunteer and Community Involvement for the Florida Department of Education and a Parent Liaison for Leon County Schools. Walker volunteers her time with the Florida Association for Partners in Education. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Ameiko Watson

Watson, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, is State Director for The Corporation for National and Community Service. Previously, she was Director of National Service for Volunteer Florida and Director of the Georgia Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Watson earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###