2021-10-15 15:21:23.453 Cole County Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-10-15 Cole County Man Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

A Missouri Lottery player in Cole County won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Oct. 4 drawing. He claimed his prize in the Lottery’s Jefferson City headquarters office on Oct. 7.

The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number drawn. The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69, with a Powerball number of 15. 

The winning ticket was sold at Break Time, 810 Stadium Blvd., in Jefferson City.

In FY21, Cole County players won more than $16.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $1.5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $3.3 million went to education programs in the county.

Through Oct. 23, Missouri Lottery players can enter their eligible Powerball tickets into their My Lottery® Players Club account for a chance to become the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.”

