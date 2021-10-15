Railroad Bridge Inspection Work Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing railroad bridge inspection work on various roadways in Allegheny County will occur Monday through Friday, October 18-22 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according to the following schedule:

Monday, October 18

Wednesday, October 20

Thursday, October 21

Friday, October 22

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Stephen Wood-Hudspeth at 412-290-1728 .

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

