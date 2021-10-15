Submit Release
Railroad Bridge Inspection Work Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing railroad bridge inspection work on various roadways in Allegheny County will occur Monday through Friday, October 18-22 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day according to the following schedule:

Monday, October 18

Wednesday, October 20

Thursday, October 21

Friday, October 22

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Stephen Wood-Hudspeth at 412-290-1728.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area.  Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

