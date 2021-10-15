PennDOT Reopens Route 32 (River Road) Bridge in Upper Makefield Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has reopened Route 32 (River Road) over a branch of the Delaware River between Lurgan Road and Barlow Ridge Road in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, following the completion of a bridge rehabilitation due to severe undermining of the stone masonry support abutments resulting from storm damage.

PennDOT's contractor, Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, stabilized, reinforced, and underpinned the ground beneath the support abutments so the bridge could reopen to vehicular traffic

The Route 32 (River Road) bridge was built in 1870. The single-span, stone masonry arch bridge is 12 feet long, 28 feet wide and carries approximately 6,370 vehicles per day.

