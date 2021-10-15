Route 4036 Big Sewickley Creek Road Closure Starts Monday in Bell Acres

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT is announcing the closure of Big Sewickley Creek Road (Route 4036) in Bell Acres Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, October 18 weather permitting.

Slide repair work requiring the closure of a portion of Big Sewickley Creek Road between Shaffer Road and Turkeyfoot Road will begin at approximately 11 a.m. Monday. Through traffic will be prohibited around-the-clock as PennDOT crews conduct the slide remediation work through Thursday, October 28. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

East of the Closure

From Big Sewickley Creek Road, turn left onto Conway Wallrose Road (Route 2005

Turn left onto Route 989 (Ridge Road)

Bear right onto Harmony Road

Bear right onto Phillips Road (Route 2012)

Turn left onto State Street (Route 2001)

State Street becomes Duss Avenue

Duss Avenue becomes Route 989

Turn right onto 8th Street (Route 989)

Turn left onto Route 65

Turn left onto Cross Street (which becomes Big Sewickley Creek Road)

End detour

West of the Closure

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #