PennDOT to Hold Virtual Public Meeting on Route 51 Monaca Gateway Project

Pittsburgh, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in cooperation with Monaca Borough, will conduct a Virtual Public Meeting for the SR 51 Section B52 – Monaca Gateway Project in Monaca Borough, Beaver County.

The Virtual Public Meeting will include a live virtual presentation which will be held as follows:

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Time: 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Location: Virtual, Microsoft Teams (Link listed below)

The project area includes the intersection of SR 4044 and SR 0051 (Pennsylvania Avenue/17th Street) and extends along Pennsylvania Avenue (SR 4044) to 15th Street to the west. The proposed improvements include replacing the existing stop-controlled intersection with a roundabout gateway design that will improve operations and geometry.

The purpose of this Virtual Public Meeting is to provide an opportunity to share interests and concerns as it relates to the project and to review preliminary design plans, discuss environmental features, learn about roundabouts, discuss community access and safety considerations and view the anticipated project schedule.

In addition to the live presentation, project information will be posted to the PennDOT website. The information is located at the link above or can be found by going to the PennDOT website (www.penndot.gov) and clicking Regional Offices at the top of the screen. From there, click District 11 on the map of Pennsylvania, then click Public Meetings under the District Links on the right side of the page, then click on the Beaver County tile and then the Monaca Gateway Project tile.

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-11/PublicMeetings/BeaverCounty/Pages/MonacaGatewayProject.aspx

Project plans, informational displays and hard copy comment forms will also be available at:

Monaca Borough building at 928 Pennsylvania Avenue

Monaca, Pennsylvania 15061 from October 20 to October 27.

Please contact Matthew C. Boyko, P.E., Project Manager at 412-429-4963 or matboyko@pa.gov for more information about the project.

Media Contact: Steve Cowan, Press Officer, (412) 429-5010 (Office); (412) 334-5436 (Cell Phone)

