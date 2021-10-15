Overnight Relocation Work to Continue on South Atherton Approved

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced this afternoon that Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is back to an overnight schedule for its relocation work on South Atherton Street in State College for the week of October 18. State College Borough approved the overnight schedule this afternoon.

The overnight schedule begins at 6:00 PM and runs to 6:00 AM daily, with work for the week wrapping up at 6:00 AM Friday, October 22. This work will stretch from White Course Drive to Clay Lane and will impact vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout. Flaggers will be in the roadway to facilitate vehicle and pedestrian movements. PennDOT expects this schedule to remain in effect until the end of October.

This utility relocation work is part of the next phase of roadway improvement work on Atherton Street. Work on this new section will be similar to work done on the previous section.

The previous phase was completed in 2020 and featured phased work zones stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue. Work included the relocation of numerous utility, water, and sewer lines. It also included drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

