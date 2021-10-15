Submit Release
News Search

There were 482 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,942 in the last 365 days.

Economy recovering thanks to Biden, Dems

October 15, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Fiscal responsibility, Issues, News releases, Transparency & accountability 0

Response to today’s state revenue estimates by Senator Joe Bolkcom, ranking member, Senate Appropriations Committee:

“President Biden and Congressional Democrats provided much-needed help to Iowa families and businesses through the American Rescue Plan, and by leading the fight against the pandemic.

“Kim Reynolds and Jack Whitver want to give more tax cuts for the wealthiest few.

“Iowa Senate Democrats support tax cuts for hard-working families, the Iowans who need and deserve the relief. We oppose more state handouts and sweetheart deals for Governor Reynolds’ financial donors and friends.”

You just read:

Economy recovering thanks to Biden, Dems

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.