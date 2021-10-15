Equator Introduces New Colors For the All in One Combo Washer Dryer

Washer Dryer New 2021

The Super Combo washer dryer that keeps families safe with its innovative technology is now available in two new color combinations.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customers have even more customization options when purchasing Equator Advanced Appliances' Super Combo Washer Dryer EZ 5500CV which washes and dries clothes in the same unit and does much more. This germ-busting and home-friendly washing machine with dryer is now available in exciting dual tone and style inspired Green black and Blue black color combinations. Customers can choose from a total of eight color options so they can have safety, innovation, and sophistication in the comfort of their home, RV, or boat.

In addition to the two newest colors, the EZ5500 CV comes in White, Blue, Yellow black, Green black, Red black, Blue black, and White black.

This 18-pound capacity washer-dryer is the latest generation of Super-Combo washer-dryers Equator released in early 2021. The sanitize cycle heats water to a sizzling 165 degrees, killing viruses and contagions, including COVID-19, and eliminates dust mites and allergens. Additionally, the baffles inside the stainless-steel drum are coated with an anti-microbial technology that prevents the growth of bacteria. And to ensure absolute cleanliness, the self-clean cycle uses 131-degree water to disinfect the drum in between loads to remove any possible trace of mold, dirt, and bacteria.

Thanks to its winterize cycle, the Super Combo Washer-Dryer is also a perfect fit for RVs and boats. Simply add antifreeze and run the two-minute cycle to avoid costly damages during the winter. All users will enjoy the variety of energy-efficient cycles that utilize the perfect amount of water and heat and the quiet cycle with an ultra-quiet noise level of less than 60 dB. Plus, the EZ5500CV is the only washer-dryer combo in the world that can switch from a vented dryer to a condensing dryer with a push of a button.

This latest innovation keeps families safe by guaranteeing 100% clean clothes and eliminating the risk of contamination by going to the laundromat. It can be ordered today from $1,499 and varies based on the color and the optional pedestal with drawer. The Combo Washer Dryer is available on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Overstock, Wayfair and Equator’s Brand Website.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. Equator's groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers' lives. For more details, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.

