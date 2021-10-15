Read more about Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony

The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will host the Never Forget Garden Dedication on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park in Baton Rouge. This event is significant as it also commemorates the 100th Anniversary of the Dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Governor John Bel Edwards will join us as the keynote speaker at this event.

The National Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has enlisted the American Rose Society to encourage the creation of Never Forget Gardens to ensure the millions of American service members are forever honored and remembered.

Please RSVP to veteran@la.gov by Friday, Nov. 5.