Over 200 California Divorce Professionals to Offer for Free Divorce Consultations
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego, Ca. – October 30 - November 5th is Divorce with Respect Week in California. During this week, over 200 California divorce professionals are offering over 400 hours for a free 30-minute divorce consultation. The goal of the weeklong initiative is to promote options for a more respectful divorce. Divorce with Respect Week is presented by Collaborative Practice California, a non-profit organization representing attorneys, mental health professionals and divorce financial specialists across the state.
The consultations are an opportunity to talk one on one with mental health professionals who can address concerns about the children, divorce financial professionals who can answer financial questions or divorce attorneys who can discuss the divorce process. The consultation is informational and designed to help individuals understand how they could manage their divorce with respect and their dignity intact.
“For anyone considering a separation or divorce, it can be difficult to make that first move and talk to a professional,” says Kim Madigan, family law attorney with Madigan Lewis in San Mateo, California. “In these consultations are private and confidential. It is a safe environment where they can have a 30-minute, free Zoom consultation with a professional of their choosing to simply get more information about how the divorce process works and learn about all the various options, including the no-court options and including Collaborative Divorce.”
Divorce with Respect Week will kick off with Collaborative Divorce Day on October 30, 2021, as part of International Academy of Collaborative Professional’s Annual Forum in San Diego. This event will bring hundreds of Collaborative professionals from around the world to San Diego.
Anyone interested in scheduling a free consultation with a divorce coach, financial professional or attorney during Divorce with Respect Week should go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. To learn more from different divorce professionals, visit The Respectful Divorce Podcast at https://therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com/.
Media Alert – Local attorneys, mental health professionals, and divorce financial specialists are available for interviews in every market in California. Contact Tim Crouch at 940-383-1990 for additional information.
Divorce with Respect Week is presented by Collaborative Practice California (CPCal), a California 501(c)6 organization, in collaboration with International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation. CPCal exists in part to increase public awareness of the benefits of the Collaborative Divorce process throughout California.
