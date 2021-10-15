Chief Justice Paul Newby Appoints Chief District Court Judges in Onslow and Union Counties

Chief Justice Paul Newby has appointed District Court Judge James Moore to serve as chief district court judge for Onslow County effective November 1, 2021. Judge Moore will fill the vacancy left by Chief District Court Judge Sarah Seaton who will retire on October 31.

Chief Justice Newby has appointed Judge Erin Hucks to serve as chief district court judge for Union County. Since taking the district court bench, Judge Hucks has primarily presided over family court and juvenile court for which she has a passion.

"I have confidence that these judges will serve their communities well in their new administrative capacity in their respective districts," said Chief Justice Newby.

Judge James Moore was appointed to the bench in 2006, and was elected to four-year terms in 2008, 2012, and 2016. He received his undergraduate degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his law degree from Campbell University. Prior to serving on the bench, he was in private practice in Onslow County from 1985 until 2006.

Judge Erin Hucks was an owner and partner at Hucks & Regan, LLP for more than 10 years. She has held leadership roles in the Union County Bar Association and was named one of the best criminal law attorneys in North Carolina by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys in 2017. A Union County native, Hucks received her law degree from the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific and her Bachelor of Arts from North Carolina State University.