RE: Searsburg

Route 9 now has one lane open, westbound.

From: Potter, Lori via DPS.VSPMedia
Sent: Friday, October 15, 2021 1:06 PM

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 9 is closed just east of the Route 8 intersection in Searsburg due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.