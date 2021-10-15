Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,951 in the last 365 days.

Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group meeting October 2021

Sheridan - The Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group will hold a meeting Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 beginning at 1 p.m. at Peregrine Global Services at 640 N. Hwy. 14-16, Suite J in Gillette.    The Northeast Wyoming Local Sage Grouse Working Group is one of eight local working groups statewide. It is comprised of local citizens representing groups interested in sage grouse conservation. The role of the group is to develop and set in motion a local conservation plan to benefit sage grouse and, whenever feasible, other species that use sagebrush habitats.   Agenda items include discussing next year's funding priorities, a recap discussion of a recent field tour and other business.   If you are interested in attending but are unable to meet in Gillette, a Zoom registration link is available.    All interested public are encouraged to attend.   Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this meeting should call (307) 672-7418. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.  

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Northeast Wyoming Sage Grouse Local Working Group meeting October 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.