Biden-Harris Administration Increases HealthCare.Gov Call Center Pay Rate to $15/Hr

Pay rate increase ahead of Medicare and Marketplace Open Enrollment periods complements President Biden Executive Order to increase wages for federal contractors in January 2022

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) increased hourly wages to a minimum of $15 per hour for contract employees in all of the Medicare and Federal Health Insurance Marketplace (HealthCare.gov) call center locations effective September 26, 2021. This pay rate increase will impact up to 12,000 call center staff, help CMS attract and retain top talent ahead of the upcoming Open Enrollment periods and ensure high levels of customer service are delivered.

“Thanks to the committed workers at our call centers, anyone who is interested in signing up for health coverage has access to experts to answer their insurance questions any hour or day of the week,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “By increasing their hourly minimum wage to $15 per hour, the Biden-Administration is improving the economic security of families. This is not only a well-deserved pay raise for the call center employees, but also a boost for our local economies.”

Today’s action complements President Biden’s Executive Order to increase the hourly minimum wage to $15 per hour for federal contractors by January 30, 2022. The call centers are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week (except most major holidays) at 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325) for the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace® and at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) for Medicare.

“Fielding over 40 million calls each year, our dedicated call center representatives contribute to the health and safety of millions of people across the country – particularly those without access to the internet or other community resources – by explaining health insurance options and assisting people with the enrollment process,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “This pay increase delivers on President Biden’s dignity of work vision and supports consumers and the hardworking professionals at these call centers as we enter our busiest season.”

During the Open Enrollment periods, CMS doubles its call center capacity from approximately 6,000 to 12,000 customer service representatives. Increasing the minimum wage before Open Enrollment enables CMS programs to be more competitive in hiring in the 11 cities across the country where call centers are located. The 11 CMS Medicare and Marketplace call centers are located in:

Bogalusa, LA

Brownsville, TX

Chester, VA

Hattiesburg, MS

Lawrence, KS

London, KY

Lynn Haven, FL

Phoenix, AZ

Sandy, UT

Tampa, FL

Winchester, KY

Open Enrollment for Medicare begins October 15, 2021, and ends on December 7, 2021, where people can compare plans, review their options, and sign up at Medicare.gov or by calling 1-800 MEDICARE. Open Enrollment for Federal Health Insurance Marketplace® begins on November 1, 2021, and ends on January 15, 2022.

For more information about becoming a customer service representative in your state, please visit: https://maximus.com/csr-jobs.

For more information about Medicare Open Enrollment, please visit: https://www.medicare.gov/

For more information about Federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, please visit: https://www.healthcare.gov/quick-guide/dates-and-deadlines/

Health Insurance Marketplace® is a registered service mark of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.