It’s Wild Oyster Season in Maryland, Time to Savor!

October 15, 2021

U.S. Oyster Festival takes place in St. Mary’s County, Oct. 16 -17

ANNAPOLIS, MD (Oct. 15, 2021) – Maryland’s Best Seafood—Maryland Department of Agriculture’s seafood marketing program—is encouraging Marylanders to enjoy local oysters throughout the fall and winter months, when wild caught oysters are in peak season. Try them out with Chef Tony’s Fried Maryland Oyster recipe included below.

“Our state is home to some of the most delicious oysters in the world,” said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “While Maryland oysters are available year-round, this is peak season for wild-caught oysters. I encourage all Marylanders to support our iconic seafood industry by purchasing local oysters throughout the fall and winter months.”

Maryland’s Best Seafood will sponsor the 55th Annual U.S. Oyster Festival in St. Mary’s County, October 16-17. The festivities will include a shucking contest, oyster cook-off and plenty of opportunities for attendees to try different oysters from across the county. For more information, please visit the festival’s website.

To learn more about Maryland seafood, including recipes, please visit MarylandsBest.net.

Learn how to fry oysters in this Maryland’s Best YouTube video.

Chef Tony’s Fried Maryland Oysters Recipe:

Shuck 4 Chesapeake oysters, saving the bottom shell. Cover the oysters in seasoned flour*. Once coated, dip oysters in an egg wash (4 eggs whipped). Remove & roll in sliced phyllo dough strips (created by rolling phyllo sheets & cutting into ⅛ inch strips). Fry oysters in 1 inch of cooking oil heated to medium/high. Cook for 1 minute on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve on mixed greens, topped with diced red peppers, with a side of lemon basil aioli*.

Seasoned Flour

Flour (3 cups)

Paprika (1 tbsp.)

Salt & Pepper (to taste)

Corn Starch (1 cup)

Lemon Basil Aioli

Mayonnaise (1 cup)

Lemon Juice ( 2 tbsp.)

Chopped Basil (1 tbsp.)

Chopped Parsley (1 tbsp.)

Salt & Pepper (to taste)

