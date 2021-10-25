New Study Underlines Significance of Damiva’s Quest to Fight Body Pollution

Always 100% Natural Chemical-Free, Always Paraben and Phthalate Free, Always

People with the highest amounts of phthalates have a 48% increase in mortality. Damiva pledges to keep these toxic chemicals out of formulations, forever.

We are on a quest to fight body pollution by developing 100% natural fem care and skin care products that can be used by women at any stage of life.” — Chia Chia Sun

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest study of over 5,000 men and women in the U.S. between the ages of 55 and 64 provides further evidence that phthalates are polluting bodies and leading to 48% increase in risk of death. “Everywhere” and “forever” chemicals are unfortunately here to stay including in the environment and people’s bodies. Damiva, the Always 100% NaturalTM product company, commits to developing products that will not contribute to the chemical overload crisis.Toxic chemicals in consumer products are ubiquitous and difficult to excrete once ingested or absorbed through skin. The new data from Dr. Leonardo Trasande of NYU Langone Health demonstrates that there is an association between high levels of phosphates in urine and early death, leading to approximately 100,000 premature deaths in the U.S. on an annual basis.“The issue is,” says Annette Garcea, Health & Wellness Lead at Damiva, “that the climate change and body pollution crises are linked. These chemicals we are using are not only polluting our environment, they are also staying in our bodies and making us sick.”Free of chemical preservatives, foaming agents and stabilizers - such as phthalates, sulfates, sulfides and glycerin - and also free of fragrances, Damiva’s patented processes for developing and manufacturing chemical-free products includes removing water that provides the basis for bacterial growth.“We are on a quest to fight body pollution by developing 100% natural fem care and skin care products that can be used by women at any stage of life,” says Chia Chia Sun, CEO of Damiva. “We want to be a significant part of the solution to removing the toxic chemical overload that women are experiencing from their consumer products.”To learn more about how Damiva is leading in combatting body pollution, watch this video:

Watch Out for the #1 Enemy