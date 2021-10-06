Damiva Launches Cleo, A New To-Go Fem Care Product for Women On the Go

Cleo by Damiva 100% Natural Labial Moisturizer Cleo Labial Moisturizer Sachet

Cleo, the world’s first 100% natural, vegan, chemical-free and water-free labial moisturizer, is launching in a new convenient format with 50% less packaging.

Our success has always been due to our ability to listen to women and create products that are needed.” — Annette Garcea, Damiva Health & Wellness Lead

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designed as the world’s first 100% natural labial moisturizer, Cleo has been reformulated in a new convenient sachet format that reduces packaging volume by more than 50%. Now available exclusively on-line, Cleo is Damiva’s first product launch in a new product series that has been designed for portability, convenience and stability.Damiva’s feminine care products are available at top pharmacy retailers across the United States and Canada, including CVS, Rite-Aid, Target and Shoppers’ Drug Mart.Chia Chia Sun, CEO of Damiva , explains the rationale behind the new product launch, “We listened to our customers and health care experts who asked us for Cleo in a daily, single-dose application that is more convenient. And we did it!”The new Cleo by Damiva labial moisturizer in sachet format contains 3 ml of Always 100% Natural™ plant butters and hyaluronic acid for moisturizing and soothing. Cleo is available in a 15 and 30 day supply. Each sachet contains a single dose of vegan and efficacious plant ingredients that help the labial skin maintain the pH perfect ™ level. By maintaining a water-free environment inside the sachet, Cleo is shelf-stable and does not contain harmful and toxic chemical preservatives and stabilizers.Damiva’s products are recommended by pelvic health professionals across North America, including pelvic health physiotherapists, menopause practitioners and gynecologists.Learn more about Damiva and the company's products from Annette Garcea , Health and Wellness Lead at Damiva, who says, “Our success has always been due to our ability to listen to women and create products that are needed.”

The World's First All-Natural Labial Moisturizer