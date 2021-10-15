Luxury Photography Studio Enchanted Fairies Announces New Upstate New York Location
The Pine Bush location offers magical immersive photography for children of all ages.PINE BUSH, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HUDSON VALLEY, NY –– Enchanted Fairies, the full-service luxury photography studio for children of all ages, announced today their new Pine Bush location.
The studio, located at 4 Pleasant Valley Road in Pine Bush in an old historic church with a giant working bell, is currently accepting appointment requests, said co-founder Aileen Avikova. Only 50 slots will be initially available.
“We’re so excited to expand out to the Hudson Valley, and we look forward to meeting the amazing children and families who take the time to visit us,” she said. “Our Portrait Artists go above and beyond to make sure each child has an amazing time during their session, and we’re looking forward to spreading the magic!”
If families have taken advantage of an Enchanted Fairies charity event, they will be eligible for a free limited edition 8x10 portrait. This, in addition to Enchanted Fairies’ commitment to donate 100% of their session fees to charity, is part of the organization’s emphasis on giving back to children in the communities they serve, said Avikova.
“This is all part of our special mission to raise funds for children’s charities while going above and beyond for our clients,” she said. “We’re so excited to serve children and their families and give them a space to dream and just be kids.
To request a limited-edition session invitation from the Enchanted Fairies Hudson Valley team, click here.
About Enchanted Fairies:
Enchanted Fairies is a luxury fine art portrait studio that provides a magical, immersive experience for children of all ages. They have donated over $1 million dollars to children’s charities nationwide. To learn more about the Enchanted Fairies experience, visit https://enchanted-fairies.com.
Aileen Avikova
Enchanted Fairies
+1 (214) 607-3030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook