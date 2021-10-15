I-76 Among Several State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Montgomery and Bucks Counties

King of Prussia PA – Interstate 76 is among several state highways to be restricted in Montgomery and Bucks counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Montgomery County:

Tuesday, October 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating right lane closures are scheduled in both directions on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) between State Street and Moyer Road in Upper Pottsgrove Township;

Wednesday, October 20, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the westbound I-76 ramp to westbound U.S. 422 in Upper Merion Township; and

Wednesday, October 20, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled at the westbound I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange in Upper Merion Township.

Bucks County:

Monday, October 18, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Old Lincoln Highway between Concord Drive and Trailwood Drive in Bensalem Township.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT's program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #